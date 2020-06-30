All apartments in Glendale
9006 W STATE Avenue

9006 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9006 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** January Rent Free with a signed 12 month lease. Beautiful home in Provence Community! Separate living & family room w/spacious dining area open to the kitchen. Kitchen has walk-in pantry & island w/breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead out to a covered patio & backyard, perfect for entertaining! Large loft, laundry room & all 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master has private bath w/dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Home has 2 car garage w/storage closet. Community is mere minutes from entertaining, dining and shopping. Quick drive from Luke AFB and easy freeway access. Come check out the home and all the Provence community has to offer, including a pool , play ground and dog run. Monthly Municipal fee 4.2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

