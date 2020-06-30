9006 W STATE Avenue

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** January Rent Free with a signed 12 month lease. Beautiful home in Provence Community! Separate living & family room w/spacious dining area open to the kitchen. Kitchen has walk-in pantry & island w/breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead out to a covered patio & backyard, perfect for entertaining! Large loft, laundry room & all 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master has private bath w/dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Home has 2 car garage w/storage closet. Community is mere minutes from entertaining, dining and shopping. Quick drive from Luke AFB and easy freeway access. Come check out the home and all the Provence community has to offer, including a pool , play ground and dog run. Monthly Municipal fee 4.2%