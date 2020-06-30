All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:02 AM

8905 North 55th Drive

8905 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8905 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1595 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $66 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1529..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Wonderful Swimming Pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 North 55th Drive have any available units?
8905 North 55th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8905 North 55th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8905 North 55th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 North 55th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8905 North 55th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8905 North 55th Drive offers parking.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 North 55th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8905 North 55th Drive has a pool.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8905 North 55th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 North 55th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 North 55th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 North 55th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

