8905 North 55th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1595 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $66 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1529..



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Wonderful Swimming Pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.