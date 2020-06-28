Rent Calculator
Home
Glendale, AZ
8552 W MIDWAY Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8552 W MIDWAY Avenue
8552 West Midway Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8552 West Midway Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME, NICELY UPGRADED, 4BEDS, 3.5 BATHS, 4CAR-GARAGE. CONVENIENLY LOCATED NEAR WESTGATE, LOOP-101, LESS THAN 5 MINUTES TO MANY RESTAURANT, SHOPPING... NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have any available units?
8552 W MIDWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have?
Some of 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8552 W MIDWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8552 W MIDWAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
