Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8542 W Oregon Ave
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:35 AM

8542 W Oregon Ave

8542 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8542 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!** 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Kitchen features new counter-tops, refinished cabinets, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator. Backyard features easy to maintain landscaping, covered patio. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8542 W Oregon Ave have any available units?
8542 W Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8542 W Oregon Ave have?
Some of 8542 W Oregon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8542 W Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8542 W Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 W Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8542 W Oregon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8542 W Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8542 W Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 8542 W Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 W Oregon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 W Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 8542 W Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8542 W Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 8542 W Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 W Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8542 W Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.

