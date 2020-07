8529 W MYRTLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD!, 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN LARGE HOME, EAT-IN KITCHEN AND A FORMAL DINING ROOM IS IDEAL, KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STONE COUNTER SPACE, AN ISLAND,TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. OVERSIZE PANTRY IS A DREAM. TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. INDOOR LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER, COVERED PATIO. MASTER HAS SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS. ANOTHER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET, HALL BATH ALSO HAS DOUBLE SINKS. FAN/LIGHT COMBO IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING/DINING ROOMS. THIS HOME HAS 10' CEILINGS. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS BRAND NEW HOME!