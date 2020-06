Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Nice town home community that is within walking distance of the elementary school! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with large, fenced patio area. 1 carport behind unit and storage shed. The master bedroom is very large with an incredible walk in closet! All bedrooms are upstairs, along with 2.5 baths.