8427 N 47TH Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

MOVE-IN READY!! This beautifully remodeled home in established Northern Palms has it all! This wonderful property boasts 4Bedrooms/2Baths with tile and wood flooring throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Master bathroom features double sinks! The kitchen features a modern tiled backsplash, granite counters, new cabinets, and SS appliances! Generous sized backyard with a pool is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near the I-17 and 60 Hwy come and see this amazing home today!