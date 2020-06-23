All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
8427 N 47TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8427 N 47TH Drive

8427 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8427 North 47th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
MOVE-IN READY!! This beautifully remodeled home in established Northern Palms has it all! This wonderful property boasts 4Bedrooms/2Baths with tile and wood flooring throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Master bathroom features double sinks! The kitchen features a modern tiled backsplash, granite counters, new cabinets, and SS appliances! Generous sized backyard with a pool is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near the I-17 and 60 Hwy come and see this amazing home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 N 47TH Drive have any available units?
8427 N 47TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8427 N 47TH Drive have?
Some of 8427 N 47TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 N 47TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8427 N 47TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 N 47TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8427 N 47TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8427 N 47TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8427 N 47TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8427 N 47TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 N 47TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 N 47TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8427 N 47TH Drive has a pool.
Does 8427 N 47TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8427 N 47TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 N 47TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8427 N 47TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
