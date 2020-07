Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cute 2 bedroom/1 bath is ready for you to move in. Walk into an open living room leading into the kitchen. Kitchen is plumbed for your own washer/dryer. Private back patio in back of unit. New paint, tile flooring throughout, bedrooms are carpeted. Gated/fenced common front area, with side storage unit.. Covered parking on site. Conveniently located close to GCC, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, medical facilities, sports activities. Make this your new home!