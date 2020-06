Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4500/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2200/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ This 5 bedroom 3 bath furnished home in Glendale is the perfect location for your Arizona vacation! Close to everything with minutes from freeway access to the 101 Loop and I-10. University of Phoenix Stadium, Jobing.com arena, spring training, fiesta bowl,and Nascar are just some of the local attractions nearby.