7830 N 47TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful freshly remodeled home with new paint, new kitchen, new flooring through out. This is like brand new on the inside. It is 4 bedrooms and 2,5 baths. Really close to the pool. No smokers or pets.