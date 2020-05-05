All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7830 N 47TH Avenue

7830 North 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7830 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful freshly remodeled home with new paint, new kitchen, new flooring through out. This is like brand new on the inside. It is 4 bedrooms and 2,5 baths. Really close to the pool. No smokers or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have any available units?
7830 N 47TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have?
Some of 7830 N 47TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 N 47TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7830 N 47TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 N 47TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
