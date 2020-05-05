Wonderful freshly remodeled home with new paint, new kitchen, new flooring through out. This is like brand new on the inside. It is 4 bedrooms and 2,5 baths. Really close to the pool. No smokers or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have?
Some of 7830 N 47TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 N 47TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7830 N 47TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 N 47TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7830 N 47TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 N 47TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 N 47TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.