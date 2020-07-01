Model Sharp Town home with 2 Master Suites!2 Suites up and half bath on 1st floor. New Flooring and Paint! Eat in Kitchen open to Great Room! Comes with all the Appliances including full size Washer and Dryer! Private patio and covered parking! No Pets and Non Smoking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have any available units?
7801 N 44TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 N 44TH Drive have?
Some of 7801 N 44TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 N 44TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 N 44TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.