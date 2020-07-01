7801 N 44TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Model Sharp Town home with 2 Master Suites!2 Suites up and half bath on 1st floor. New Flooring and Paint! Eat in Kitchen open to Great Room! Comes with all the Appliances including full size Washer and Dryer! Private patio and covered parking! No Pets and Non Smoking!