Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

7801 N 44TH Drive

7801 North 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7801 North 44th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Model Sharp Town home with 2 Master Suites!2 Suites up and half bath on 1st floor. New Flooring and Paint! Eat in Kitchen open to Great Room! Comes with all the Appliances including full size Washer and Dryer! Private patio and covered parking! No Pets and Non Smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have any available units?
7801 N 44TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 N 44TH Drive have?
Some of 7801 N 44TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 N 44TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 N 44TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 N 44TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive offers parking.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

