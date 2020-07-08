7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking

Available 5/25. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a split master, sits in a cul de sac with light street traffic and on a HUGE lot! A storage shed sits on the property along with a fenced dog run and large covered patio! Close to the State Farm Stadium, Westgate and the 101 freeway. It is an open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and eat-in kitchen. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. This will not last long! NO cats.Due to COVID-19 showings will be by appointment only 1-6pm daily with 24 hour notice. Please wear a mask and gloves or hand sanitizer, no children or pets will be allowed to enter the property. Rent plus $20 admin. fee plus tax is a total of $1502.34 per month. Tenant to verify all.