Glendale, AZ
7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue

7743 West Palmarie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7743 West Palmarie Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Available 5/25. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a split master, sits in a cul de sac with light street traffic and on a HUGE lot! A storage shed sits on the property along with a fenced dog run and large covered patio! Close to the State Farm Stadium, Westgate and the 101 freeway. It is an open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and eat-in kitchen. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. This will not last long! NO cats.Due to COVID-19 showings will be by appointment only 1-6pm daily with 24 hour notice. Please wear a mask and gloves or hand sanitizer, no children or pets will be allowed to enter the property. Rent plus $20 admin. fee plus tax is a total of $1502.34 per month. Tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have any available units?
7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7743 W PALMAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

