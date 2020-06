Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet range oven

7728 W. Reade Ave. Available 09/23/19 3 BED 1 BATH HOME IN THE MEADOWS-NO HOA!! - NICE 3 BED 1 BATH BLOCK HOME IN THE MEADOWS! NO HOA! HOME HAS GAS HEAT, KITCHEN HAS GAS STOVE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, INSIDE LAUNDRY, CARPETED BEDROOMS, NEWER BLOCK WALL!! **ONE SMALL DOG WITH APPROVAL**SORRY NO CATS**ROCK BEING INSTALLED IN FRONT YARD IN SEPTEMBER 2019**TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 9/9/19-TENANT RIGHTS APPLY**



No Cats Allowed



