Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage located 3 miles from West Gate, 5 miles from Glendale airport, and walking distance to grocery store. Includes premium lot with fruit trees, 10' RV Gate, full size washer & dryer, refrigerator, energy savings with low E windows, cat 5 wiring, ceiling fans, TV pre-wires in all rooms, mirrored closets, neutral carpet, and much more. Walk to large greenbelt and k-8 school. Earnest becomes security deposit.