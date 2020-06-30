7584 W FIREBIRD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Carve out an incredible life in this magnificent single story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Glendale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft earth tone paint palettes and an open floor concept! The island kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, walking pantry, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases a garden style bathtub, dual sinks, separate shower and a large walking closet! The covered back patio overlooks the private pristine quartz pool with Tropical fruit trees and lush Green Turf in backyard! Don't wait on this property! Make your move and book your showing today!