All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7584 W FIREBIRD Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

7584 W FIREBIRD Drive

7584 West Firebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7584 West Firebird Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Carve out an incredible life in this magnificent single story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Glendale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft earth tone paint palettes and an open floor concept! The island kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, walking pantry, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases a garden style bathtub, dual sinks, separate shower and a large walking closet! The covered back patio overlooks the private pristine quartz pool with Tropical fruit trees and lush Green Turf in backyard! Don't wait on this property! Make your move and book your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have any available units?
7584 W FIREBIRD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have?
Some of 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7584 W FIREBIRD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive offers parking.
Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive has a pool.
Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have accessible units?
No, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7584 W FIREBIRD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College