Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Newer Carpet & Paint. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Golf Course. Spacious Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bath has Large Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks and Separate Shower. Open and Bright Floorplan. Kitchen has tons of Cabinet Space and Island. Wonderful Neighborhood Close to Just About Everything. Won't Last Long! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS