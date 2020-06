7465 W Paraiso Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 4 BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN THE ARROWHEAD AREA++BEST SCHOOLS++ - GORGEOUS 3000+ SQ.FT WITH SOLAR INCLUDED AND LOTS OF UPGRADES!! 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 3 BATH HOME. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE AND CARPET IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. HUGE BACKYARD, HOME FEATURES BAY WINDOWS IN KITCHEN OVER LOOKING YOUR YARD. UPSTAIRS HAS A NICE SIZE LOFT MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE SITTING AREA, TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH LOTS OF CITRUS TREES. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC FLAT COOKTOP, WATER SOFTENER, RO SYSTEM....MUST SEE!!



(RLNE3471930)