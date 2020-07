Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan media room carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities media room

BEAUTIFUL HOME ON A CORNER LOT IN GLENDALE! - THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! LIVING ROOM WITH BUILT IN MEDIA CENTER, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS FRIDGE, MICRO, PANTRY AND ISLAND. VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, SUNSCREENS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, AND FREEWAYS. **SOME WORK IN PROGRESS**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2815033)