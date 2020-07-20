All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7399 W Solano Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7399 W Solano Dr S
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

7399 W Solano Dr S

7399 West Solano Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7399 West Solano Drive South, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5 bedrooms, 3 baths. One bedroom is a flex room or office. Huge Family room, dining and large open kitchen. There is also a private living room separate from the family / dining room. Upstairs there is a large game room or loft. Master bedroom has a sitting area and walk in closets. 2 separate exits from family room. One to BBQ area and the other to the pool area.

Cross Street: South of Bethany East of 75th Ave. Directions: Off on Montebello from 75th Go right around small park, north to Solano So.

To View Call or Text Dan at 623.512.2525 or apply online at Time2Rent.com

Lessee must independently verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7399 W Solano Dr S have any available units?
7399 W Solano Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7399 W Solano Dr S have?
Some of 7399 W Solano Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7399 W Solano Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
7399 W Solano Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7399 W Solano Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 7399 W Solano Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7399 W Solano Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 7399 W Solano Dr S offers parking.
Does 7399 W Solano Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7399 W Solano Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7399 W Solano Dr S have a pool?
Yes, 7399 W Solano Dr S has a pool.
Does 7399 W Solano Dr S have accessible units?
No, 7399 W Solano Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 7399 W Solano Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7399 W Solano Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College