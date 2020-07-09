7386 W Solano Dr S

Amenities

Completely Remodeled--Floor to Ceiling! Gorgeous home at 75th Ave and Bethany Home. This home is a two story home (over 2400 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a living room, family room, kitchen, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, pantry, and two and a half baths. The master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. The house is all tile, has ceiling fans and blinds! Owner has included Dishwasher/Refrigerator/Stove and HOA dues with the rent! Ready for immediate move in! All new cabinets, paint, appliances, and flooring throughout home--just like a brand new house!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. $1595 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.