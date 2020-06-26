7376 W Tonopah Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

*** 2 STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHROOMS LOCATED IN THE ARROWHEAD AREA *** - This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1521 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar and a pantry, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, grass landscaping in the front & back yards, back yard with a view fencing and backs up to the community green belt. This community also has walking paths and a playground!



Arrowhead Ranch Phase V HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale



Cross Streets: 75th Ave / Beardsley

Directions: South on 75th Ave, East on Irma Ln, South on 74th Ln, East on Tonopah Dr to the home on the Left



