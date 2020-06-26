All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7376 W Tonopah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7376 W Tonopah Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

7376 W Tonopah Dr

7376 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7376 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
*** 2 STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHROOMS LOCATED IN THE ARROWHEAD AREA *** - This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1521 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar and a pantry, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, grass landscaping in the front & back yards, back yard with a view fencing and backs up to the community green belt. This community also has walking paths and a playground!

Arrowhead Ranch Phase V HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale

Cross Streets: 75th Ave / Beardsley
Directions: South on 75th Ave, East on Irma Ln, South on 74th Ln, East on Tonopah Dr to the home on the Left

(RLNE5009260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have any available units?
7376 W Tonopah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have?
Some of 7376 W Tonopah Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7376 W Tonopah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7376 W Tonopah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7376 W Tonopah Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7376 W Tonopah Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7376 W Tonopah Dr offers parking.
Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7376 W Tonopah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have a pool?
No, 7376 W Tonopah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have accessible units?
No, 7376 W Tonopah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7376 W Tonopah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7376 W Tonopah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College