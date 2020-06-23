All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7338 W GEORGIA Avenue

7338 West Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7338 West Georgia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Cute home with spacious living areas and large backyard. Newer neutral flooring and paint. Recently replaced air conditioning system and ductwork with more efficient one. This wonderful home will be clean and move-in ready Feb 1. Close to schools and transportation. Great opportunity! Please do not disturb the current tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have any available units?
7338 W GEORGIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have?
Some of 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7338 W GEORGIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
