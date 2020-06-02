Cute home with spacious living areas and large backyard. Newer neutral flooring and paint. Recently replaced air conditioning system and ductwork with more efficient one. This wonderful home is clean and move-in ready. Close to schools and transportation. Great opportunity! Please do not disturb the current tenants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have any available units?
7338 W GEORGIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue have?
Some of 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7338 W GEORGIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7338 W GEORGIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.