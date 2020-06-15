All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7306 N 88TH Lane

7306 North 88th Lane · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7306 North 88th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This gorgeous Rovey Farm Estates luxury vacation rental is located in the heart of and within walking distance to all the activities taking place at the Westgate Entertainment District! Such as great restaurants, the Cardinals Stadium, Fiesta Bowl and the Coyotes Arena! Close to everything with just minutes from freeway access to the 101 Loop and the I-10. So local attractions, spring training, Nascar and more are an easy drive. The back yard is very private for it abuts to a community common area and has a swimming pool for your enjoyment that can be seasonally heated with solar. A picture perfect home, in the right location to enjoy all that Metro Phoenix has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 N 88TH Lane have any available units?
7306 N 88TH Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 N 88TH Lane have?
Some of 7306 N 88TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 N 88TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7306 N 88TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 N 88TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7306 N 88TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7306 N 88TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7306 N 88TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 7306 N 88TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 N 88TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 N 88TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7306 N 88TH Lane has a pool.
Does 7306 N 88TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7306 N 88TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 N 88TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 N 88TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
