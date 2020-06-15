7306 N 88TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This gorgeous Rovey Farm Estates luxury vacation rental is located in the heart of and within walking distance to all the activities taking place at the Westgate Entertainment District! Such as great restaurants, the Cardinals Stadium, Fiesta Bowl and the Coyotes Arena! Close to everything with just minutes from freeway access to the 101 Loop and the I-10. So local attractions, spring training, Nascar and more are an easy drive. The back yard is very private for it abuts to a community common area and has a swimming pool for your enjoyment that can be seasonally heated with solar. A picture perfect home, in the right location to enjoy all that Metro Phoenix has to offer!