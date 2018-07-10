All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7273 W AURELIUS Avenue

7273 West Aurelius Avenue
Location

7273 West Aurelius Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL single level house in Gated Community of WESTGLEN VILLAS with Community pool and spa. 3 bed/2 bath with open concept floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage and a large kitchen Island. Tiles in right area and carpet in all bedrooms and living room. Low maintenance front and backyard. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

