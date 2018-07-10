7273 W AURELIUS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL single level house in Gated Community of WESTGLEN VILLAS with Community pool and spa. 3 bed/2 bath with open concept floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage and a large kitchen Island. Tiles in right area and carpet in all bedrooms and living room. Low maintenance front and backyard. All appliances included.