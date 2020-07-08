All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7226 W Aire Libre Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

7226 W Aire Libre Ave

7226 W Aire Libre Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7226 W Aire Libre Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mondern brand new property just minutes from everything Arrowhead and 83rd Ave/Bell shopping/restaurants have to offer!! Incredible property from top to bottom with stone accents on front of home, corner lot, & an open great room floor-plan with wood style tile flooring. Huge kitchen with granite counters, back-splash, stainless steel appliances & island. Upstairs you'll find a loft & 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a private bath featuring double sinks & a walk-in closet. Ready for you to be the first occupant!! ONE PET UNDER 35 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have any available units?
7226 W Aire Libre Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have?
Some of 7226 W Aire Libre Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 W Aire Libre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7226 W Aire Libre Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 W Aire Libre Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave offer parking?
No, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have a pool?
No, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have accessible units?
No, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 W Aire Libre Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 W Aire Libre Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

