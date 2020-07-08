7226 W Aire Libre Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mondern brand new property just minutes from everything Arrowhead and 83rd Ave/Bell shopping/restaurants have to offer!! Incredible property from top to bottom with stone accents on front of home, corner lot, & an open great room floor-plan with wood style tile flooring. Huge kitchen with granite counters, back-splash, stainless steel appliances & island. Upstairs you'll find a loft & 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a private bath featuring double sinks & a walk-in closet. Ready for you to be the first occupant!! ONE PET UNDER 35 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.