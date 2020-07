Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts nice tile, vaulted ceilings, modern lighting, and large open rooms. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets with plenty of storage space. Don't miss out on this lovely home.