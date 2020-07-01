7210 N 55th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 1BA Historic Glendale home has great curb appeal with wood picket fence , fresh exterior paint and Caitlin Court Historic Neighborhood Plaque!



Inside you'll find NEW paint throughout, NEW tile flooring throughout, window blinds to keep cool, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and the bath offer a NEW shower surround. All while maintaining the historic charm of the home!



The rear yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Minutes to schools, shopping, dining and MORE! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500