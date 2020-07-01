All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7210 N 55th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7210 N 55th Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

7210 N 55th Dr

7210 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7210 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 1BA Historic Glendale home has great curb appeal with wood picket fence , fresh exterior paint and Caitlin Court Historic Neighborhood Plaque!

Inside you'll find NEW paint throughout, NEW tile flooring throughout, window blinds to keep cool, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and the bath offer a NEW shower surround. All while maintaining the historic charm of the home!

The rear yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Minutes to schools, shopping, dining and MORE! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 N 55th Dr have any available units?
7210 N 55th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7210 N 55th Dr have?
Some of 7210 N 55th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 N 55th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7210 N 55th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 N 55th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7210 N 55th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7210 N 55th Dr offer parking?
No, 7210 N 55th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7210 N 55th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 N 55th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 N 55th Dr have a pool?
No, 7210 N 55th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7210 N 55th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7210 N 55th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 N 55th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 N 55th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College