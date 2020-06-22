7200 N 43rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50bb16c0ac ---- This newer 2016 home will surely impress you! The home features 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms in a conveniently located Mobile Home Park in Glendale, AZ. The home is 1344 SF and features a beautiful kitchen with an island and plenty of storage. The community is clean and very well kept at all time. The sparkling pool is an added perk! MANY OF OUR RENTAL HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! SHEDS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IF NEEDED!! **** Utilities not included in the rent **** ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! **** **** Our Resident Qualification Standards ***** Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History