7189 N 72nd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e1d00f03e ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Glendale. Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, kitchen island and maple cabinetry. Large family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Two tone paint interior, hook up for washer/dryer available inside and carpeting in bedrooms. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS*****IF ACTIVE ? WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS********No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS*** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove