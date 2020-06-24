All apartments in Glendale
7189 N 72nd Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

7189 N 72nd Dr

7189 North 72nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7189 North 72nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e1d00f03e ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Glendale. Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, kitchen island and maple cabinetry. Large family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Two tone paint interior, hook up for washer/dryer available inside and carpeting in bedrooms. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS*****IF ACTIVE ? WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS********No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS*** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Glendale. Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, kitchen island and maple cabinetry. Large family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Two tone paint interior, hook up for washer/dryer available inside and carpeting in bedrooms. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS*****IF ACTIVE ? WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS********No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS*** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7189 N 72nd Dr have any available units?
7189 N 72nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7189 N 72nd Dr have?
Some of 7189 N 72nd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7189 N 72nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7189 N 72nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7189 N 72nd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7189 N 72nd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7189 N 72nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7189 N 72nd Dr offers parking.
Does 7189 N 72nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7189 N 72nd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7189 N 72nd Dr have a pool?
No, 7189 N 72nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7189 N 72nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 7189 N 72nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7189 N 72nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7189 N 72nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
