7139 W MCRAE Way

BEAUTIFULLY remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch! Kitchen includes ALL appliances, granite countertops, and subway backsplash! NEW interior paint! NEW carpet! Tiled Fireplace! Guest bathroom with GRANITE vanity, and subway tiled shower! Master suite w/ walk in closet! GORGEOUS master bathroom with Granite countertop, separate TRAVERTINE shower and soaking bathtub! AWESOME side patio! A backyard that includes an extended patio, artificial grass, and outdoor ceiling fans! Nearby Arrowhead mall, great schools, entertainment and freeway access! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!