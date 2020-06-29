All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
7139 W MCRAE Way
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

7139 W MCRAE Way

7139 West Mcrae Way · No Longer Available
Location

7139 West Mcrae Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch! Kitchen includes ALL appliances, granite countertops, and subway backsplash! NEW interior paint! NEW carpet! Tiled Fireplace! Guest bathroom with GRANITE vanity, and subway tiled shower! Master suite w/ walk in closet! GORGEOUS master bathroom with Granite countertop, separate TRAVERTINE shower and soaking bathtub! AWESOME side patio! A backyard that includes an extended patio, artificial grass, and outdoor ceiling fans! Nearby Arrowhead mall, great schools, entertainment and freeway access! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7139 W MCRAE Way have any available units?
7139 W MCRAE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7139 W MCRAE Way have?
Some of 7139 W MCRAE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7139 W MCRAE Way currently offering any rent specials?
7139 W MCRAE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7139 W MCRAE Way pet-friendly?
No, 7139 W MCRAE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7139 W MCRAE Way offer parking?
Yes, 7139 W MCRAE Way offers parking.
Does 7139 W MCRAE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7139 W MCRAE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7139 W MCRAE Way have a pool?
No, 7139 W MCRAE Way does not have a pool.
Does 7139 W MCRAE Way have accessible units?
No, 7139 W MCRAE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7139 W MCRAE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7139 W MCRAE Way has units with dishwashers.

