Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED. ''D'' House At Arrowhead Ranch Is A Fabulous Fully Furnished Contemporary Style Waterfront Home Fully Updated With All The Bells And Whistles. Equipped With One King And Two Queen Bedrooms, The Home Provides Enough Space For You And A Few Guests To Enjoy Your Stay While Visiting The Area For A Long Weekend Or Extended Vacation. Enjoy Relaxing In The Pool While Overlooking The Lake, The Luxurious New Furnishings And The Custom Multicolor Indoor And Outdoor Lighting While Sipping On A Nice Glass Of Wine Or Cold Beverage. Located Just Minutes From The Loop 101 This Home Provides Easy Access To Both Sides Of The Valley And All The Amenities You'll Want Or Need.