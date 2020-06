Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This home has lots of space great for a large family or to entertain guest. This home features a formal living room, dining room and family room with fireplace. The backyard has a grassy area great for the children to play and a separate area to relax by the pool. Pool service included. Come see this great home today! Applicant to verify schools. Thanks!