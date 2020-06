Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT HOME IN THE CORTINA SUBDIVISION! THIS NORTH/SOUTH FACING HOME HAS THE PERFECT SPLIT FLOOR-PLAN WITH THE MASTER ON ONE SIDE OF THE HOME AND THE GUEST BEDROOMS ON THE OTHER SIDE. CLOSE TO GLENDALE WESTGATE ENTERTAINMENT AREA! THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR!! FRESHLY PAINTED, CLEAN APPLIANCES, AND BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACKYARD! THIS WILL NOT LAST!!