6981 W. Kimberly Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN ARROWHEAD RANCH - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT, ENTRY LEADS YOU INTO THE LIVING ROOM WITH DINING, BUFFET BY DINING, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND BUILT ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS UPDATED CABINETS AND COUNTER TOPS-LOTS OF STORAGE, MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT, ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS, 3RD BEDROOM HAS A BOOKCASE, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE EXIT TO BACKYARD, MASTER CLOSET ORGANIZER, MASTER BATH DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER AND A CLOTHES HANGING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CABINETS AND EXTRA STORAGE ROOM, BACKS TO GOLF COURSE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS. **NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4234487)