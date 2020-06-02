All apartments in Glendale
6867 W Potter Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

6867 W Potter Dr

6867 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6867 West Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE4896273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6867 W Potter Dr have any available units?
6867 W Potter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6867 W Potter Dr have?
Some of 6867 W Potter Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6867 W Potter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6867 W Potter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6867 W Potter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6867 W Potter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6867 W Potter Dr offer parking?
No, 6867 W Potter Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6867 W Potter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6867 W Potter Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6867 W Potter Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6867 W Potter Dr has a pool.
Does 6867 W Potter Dr have accessible units?
No, 6867 W Potter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6867 W Potter Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6867 W Potter Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
