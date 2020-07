Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath move in ready rental**Tile floors through out with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen that overlooks the large backyard**2 car garage, ceiling fans, fresh paint, close to downtown Glendale with shops and restaurants plus Westgate is right down the road**Income needs to be a minimum of $4500 combined for all the adults with decent credit -- the worse the credit the higher the income needs to be**No smoking in the house, no section 8 or aggressive breed dogs**