Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cute & Cozy ** this two bedroom, two bath townhouse has loft for office or media space. One bedroom and bath downstairs. All tile in main living area. Two car garage and community pool. Rent includes water service. Available by June 1st. Call Nanci at 623-777-0840 to schedule appointment.