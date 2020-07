Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy entertainment? Call this beauty home! This unit will come unfurnished or furnished! Directly across from Westgate, Cardinals & Coyotes OH MY!!! This home offers 2 large bedrooms & a den/office! Schedule a showing today! If you need it furnished it will have 2 queen bedroom sets. 4 Large flat screen TVS. Dining & living room set. Kitchenware and everything that comes in a household!