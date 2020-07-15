All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location

6739 North 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6739 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
New 2 Bed / 1 Bath HOUSE! All utilities included. Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Complete new Build 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Located close to downtown Glendale. This house adores all new flooring, New windows, Tons of counter space ans New Cabinets through out the property. New windows & A/C. Fenced yard is very large. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets. Glendale Ave & 63rd Ave. Directions from Glendale Ave turn South on 63rd Ave to the property on the west side of the street.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have any available units?
6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location currently offering any rent specials?
6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location pet-friendly?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location offer parking?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location does not offer parking.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have a pool?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location does not have a pool.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have accessible units?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have units with dishwashers?
No, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College