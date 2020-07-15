6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

New 2 Bed / 1 Bath HOUSE! All utilities included. Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Complete new Build 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Located close to downtown Glendale. This house adores all new flooring, New windows, Tons of counter space ans New Cabinets through out the property. New windows & A/C. Fenced yard is very large. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets. Glendale Ave & 63rd Ave. Directions from Glendale Ave turn South on 63rd Ave to the property on the west side of the street.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4502576)