6739 N 63rd Ave Unit A 21245096-Location

Amenities
New 2 Bed / 1 Bath HOUSE! All utilities included. Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Complete new Build 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Located close to downtown Glendale. This house adores all new flooring, New windows, Tons of counter space ans New Cabinets through out the property. New windows & A/C. Fenced yard is very large. SORRY NO PETS!!!
Cross Streets. Glendale Ave & 63rd Ave. Directions from Glendale Ave turn South on 63rd Ave to the property on the west side of the street.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4502576)