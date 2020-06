Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Hard to find single level, Over 2300 Sqft home in Highlands at Arrowhead subdivision. Formal Living/Dinning, Large family room open to big kitchen, that has stainless steel new appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Large Master Suite. Well landscaped and maintained grassy front and backyards. Near Loop 101, tons of shopping, hospitals, parks and schools. Plus - quiet, well maintained neighborhood and house backs to green belt.