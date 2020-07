Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't Miss the Opportunity to rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling, ceramic tile in all the right places, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, fresh interior paint and new vanities in both bathrooms. Also has Formal Living and Dining Room, newer dual pane windows,newer blinds throughout, and inside laundry Room. Great curb appeal with grassy front and back yard that Landlord will continue to maintain during lease agreement.