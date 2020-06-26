Amenities
6606 N. 46th Lane Available 01/15/20 REMODELED! beautiful patio home - 3 bed - washer dryer - yard/patio - 3 Bedroom
1.75 Bath
1148 Sq ft
Patio home
AVAILABLE 1/15/20- SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL Jan 15th
1 story - no neighbors above
Completely REMODELED and upgraded!!
Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking
1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate
Full size washer dryer inside
Tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms wood plank
Big kitchen with large breakfast bar
Sink looks out kitchen window to yard
Pantry in kitchen
3 closets for storage inside
Master bedroom has walk in
REPAINTED to white
Resident must carry renters insurance
SRP resident pays
Water, sewer, trash included
Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.
$1010 + tax per month rent. $700 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Min. 12 month lease
No evictions or judgments. Proof of income/job required. 2.5 times income. Min 550 credit score required. Previous verifiable rental history required.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs
Call Diana @ Sundial RE 480-966-2170
www.sundialaz.com
equal housing opportunity
