Glendale, AZ
6606 N. 46th Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6606 N. 46th Lane

6606 North 46th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6606 North 46th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6606 N. 46th Lane Available 01/15/20 REMODELED! beautiful patio home - 3 bed - washer dryer - yard/patio - 3 Bedroom
1.75 Bath
1148 Sq ft
Patio home

AVAILABLE 1/15/20- SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL Jan 15th

1 story - no neighbors above
Patio home
Completely REMODELED and upgraded!!
Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking
1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate
Full size washer dryer inside
Tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms wood plank
Big kitchen with large breakfast bar
Sink looks out kitchen window to yard
Pantry in kitchen
3 closets for storage inside
Master bedroom has walk in
REPAINTED to white

Resident must carry renters insurance
SRP resident pays
Water, sewer, trash included

Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.

$1010 + tax per month rent. $700 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Min. 12 month lease

No evictions or judgments. Proof of income/job required. 2.5 times income. Min 550 credit score required. Previous verifiable rental history required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs

Call Diana @ Sundial RE 480-966-2170
www.sundialaz.com
equal housing opportunity

(RLNE1914278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 N. 46th Lane have any available units?
6606 N. 46th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 N. 46th Lane have?
Some of 6606 N. 46th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 N. 46th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6606 N. 46th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 N. 46th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 N. 46th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6606 N. 46th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6606 N. 46th Lane offers parking.
Does 6606 N. 46th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 N. 46th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 N. 46th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6606 N. 46th Lane has a pool.
Does 6606 N. 46th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6606 N. 46th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 N. 46th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 N. 46th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
