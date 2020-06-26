Amenities

6606 N. 46th Lane Available 01/15/20 REMODELED! beautiful patio home - 3 bed - washer dryer - yard/patio - 3 Bedroom

1.75 Bath

1148 Sq ft

Patio home



AVAILABLE 1/15/20- SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL Jan 15th



1 story - no neighbors above

Completely REMODELED and upgraded!!

Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking

1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate

Full size washer dryer inside

Tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms wood plank

Big kitchen with large breakfast bar

Sink looks out kitchen window to yard

Pantry in kitchen

3 closets for storage inside

Master bedroom has walk in

REPAINTED to white



Resident must carry renters insurance

SRP resident pays

Water, sewer, trash included



Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.



$1010 + tax per month rent. $700 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Min. 12 month lease



No evictions or judgments. Proof of income/job required. 2.5 times income. Min 550 credit score required. Previous verifiable rental history required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs



Call Diana @ Sundial RE 480-966-2170

www.sundialaz.com

equal housing opportunity



(RLNE1914278)