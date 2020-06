Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan home in Glendale! High ceilings, new tile flooring, interior and exterior paint throughout! The kitchen feature a gas range and opens to the family room. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, ensuite full master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Backyard boast low maintenance landscaping and a covered patio. All appliances included! Don't delay this one will not last long!