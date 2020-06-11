All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6518 N 61st Dr

6518 North 61st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6518 North 61st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Coming Soon! Available by 6/10/19*
This spacious 1700 sq ft 5BR 2BA Glendale home sits on an oversized lot with lush landscape. Inside you'll find tile throughout, Charming archway, blinds throughout, and fresh paint.
Don't miss this home! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 month rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 N 61st Dr have any available units?
6518 N 61st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 N 61st Dr have?
Some of 6518 N 61st Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 N 61st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6518 N 61st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 N 61st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 N 61st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6518 N 61st Dr offer parking?
No, 6518 N 61st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6518 N 61st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 N 61st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 N 61st Dr have a pool?
No, 6518 N 61st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6518 N 61st Dr have accessible units?
No, 6518 N 61st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 N 61st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 N 61st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
