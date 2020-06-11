6518 N 61st Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Coming Soon! Available by 6/10/19*

This spacious 1700 sq ft 5BR 2BA Glendale home sits on an oversized lot with lush landscape. Inside you'll find tile throughout, Charming archway, blinds throughout, and fresh paint.

Don't miss this home! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 month rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures