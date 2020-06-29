All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

6471 W Escuda Rd

6471 West Escuda Road · No Longer Available
Location

6471 West Escuda Road, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Arrowhead home is in a great location near 67th Ave and the 101-Loop! Updated modern tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout and a great kitchen with slate colored appliances and white cabinets. Upgraded spare bathroom with tile walls and custom vanity. 3 spacious bedroom including the master suite with private bathroom featuring double sinks and walk-in closet. Great backyard includes covered patio, fire-pit and plenty of grass. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have any available units?
6471 W Escuda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6471 W Escuda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6471 W Escuda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6471 W Escuda Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd offer parking?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have a pool?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have accessible units?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6471 W Escuda Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6471 W Escuda Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

