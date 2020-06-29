6471 W Escuda Rd

Amenities

Beautiful Arrowhead home is in a great location near 67th Ave and the 101-Loop! Updated modern tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout and a great kitchen with slate colored appliances and white cabinets. Upgraded spare bathroom with tile walls and custom vanity. 3 spacious bedroom including the master suite with private bathroom featuring double sinks and walk-in closet. Great backyard includes covered patio, fire-pit and plenty of grass. Ready for immediate move in!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.