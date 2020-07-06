All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane

6428 West Sunnyslope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6428 West Sunnyslope Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Sahuaro Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All remodeled open floor plan light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with all new kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator and appliances, new soft close white shaker cabinets, new wood plank tiles throughout, new light fixtures, granite counter tops, all new windows, newer A/C unit new bathrooms, ceiling fans in all the rooms, close to Glendale Community College park and shopping. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful rental. 2 pet maximum with a $25 per pet per month fee added. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have any available units?
6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have?
Some of 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane offer parking?
No, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have a pool?
No, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College