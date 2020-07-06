6428 W SUNNYSLOPE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All remodeled open floor plan light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with all new kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator and appliances, new soft close white shaker cabinets, new wood plank tiles throughout, new light fixtures, granite counter tops, all new windows, newer A/C unit new bathrooms, ceiling fans in all the rooms, close to Glendale Community College park and shopping. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful rental. 2 pet maximum with a $25 per pet per month fee added. No aggressive breeds.