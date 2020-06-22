6419 W SELDON Lane

Amenities

This dream home feels like an oasis. Home exterior boasts low maintenance landscaping in both front and back yards. Also the backyard has an amazing patio for your enjoyment. The interior of the home has gorgeous tile floors and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of storage space for your needs and stainless steel appliances. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.