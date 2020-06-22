All apartments in Glendale
6419 W SELDON Lane

6419 West Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6419 West Seldon Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
This dream home feels like an oasis. Home exterior boasts low maintenance landscaping in both front and back yards. Also the backyard has an amazing patio for your enjoyment. The interior of the home has gorgeous tile floors and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of storage space for your needs and stainless steel appliances. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 W SELDON Lane have any available units?
6419 W SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 W SELDON Lane have?
Some of 6419 W SELDON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 W SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6419 W SELDON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 W SELDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6419 W SELDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6419 W SELDON Lane offer parking?
No, 6419 W SELDON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6419 W SELDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 W SELDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 W SELDON Lane have a pool?
No, 6419 W SELDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6419 W SELDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 6419 W SELDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 W SELDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 W SELDON Lane has units with dishwashers.
