Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME HAS IT ALL. LOCATED IN DESIRABLE ARROWHEAD RANCH AREA. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! THIS HOME FEATURES TONS OF TILE, NEWER CARPETING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND MORE! THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, 1667 SQUARE FEET AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LIVING ROOM PLUS SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM IS OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND EXIT TO BACK PATIO.