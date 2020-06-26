All apartments in Glendale
6417 W MATILDA Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

6417 W MATILDA Lane

6417 West Matilda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6417 West Matilda Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
This gorgeous rental is move in ready. Located on a quiet interior corner lot just steps from the greenbelt and around the corner from a huge park! With 3 bedrooms and a den, large kitchen open to large great room and large grassy backyard. RO system. Home is in perfect condition and shows beautiful. Applications can only be submitted online at www.swallowspropertymanagement.com Applications processed in first come first reviewed order. No exceptions. Applications can be submitted anytime. Our office hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have any available units?
6417 W MATILDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have?
Some of 6417 W MATILDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 W MATILDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6417 W MATILDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 W MATILDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6417 W MATILDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6417 W MATILDA Lane offers parking.
Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 W MATILDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have a pool?
No, 6417 W MATILDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 6417 W MATILDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 W MATILDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 W MATILDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
