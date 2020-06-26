6417 W MATILDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous rental is move in ready. Located on a quiet interior corner lot just steps from the greenbelt and around the corner from a huge park! With 3 bedrooms and a den, large kitchen open to large great room and large grassy backyard. RO system. Home is in perfect condition and shows beautiful. Applications can only be submitted online at www.swallowspropertymanagement.com Applications processed in first come first reviewed order. No exceptions. Applications can be submitted anytime. Our office hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday.